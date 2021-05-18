Avery Burns
Senior
Avery Burns, daughter of Kevin and Alison Burns, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of The National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and has been nominated Student of the Week each year of high school. She currently has a GPA of 4.65.
Her biggest passions are student government and leadership. “I love getting to lead others and engage them in activities,” she said. “I feel especially passionate about leading our school. I love Brentwood and I want to ensure people feel at home and excited about being at school like I do.”
One of her top role models in life is her mentor, Kat Gaw. “She has been such a great teacher and friend to me for so many years,” she said. She looks up to her for her friendliness and strong leadership.
Mrs. Wade is Burns’s favorite teacher at BHS. “I have worked with her on SGH for four years and now take her AP Economics class,” she said. “She loves the school and her students so much, and it is evident through everything she does.”
Wade said of Burns, “She is one of the hardest working individuals I know. If she is in charge of a task, it will get done.”
Burns describes herself as hardworking, driven and a leader. When she’s not in school or serving in student government, she enjoys participating in her church’s youth group, being a member of Key Club and doing cycling classes.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend Lipscomb University where she will major in business finance and minor in fashion merchandising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.