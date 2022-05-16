Clark Vaughn
Sophomore
Clark Vaughn, son of Rachel Vaughn, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He has a GPA of 3.97 and was awarded the title of Marketing I Student of the Year.
One of his biggest passions currently is thrifting. He loves finding vintage clothing and said it’s a way for him to express himself.
His top role model in life is his best friend, Collin. “He is very wise with many aspects of life, but his character and treatment of others is very admirable,” he said. “I can’t thank him enough for the positive impact that he’s had on my life.”
Vaughn describes himself as ambitious and present minded. When he’s not in school, he likes to spend his time wrestling, practicing jiu jitsu, working on cars and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to pursue a career in software engineering or coding. He would also like to further his experience in jiu jitsu and MMA training.
