John Ognibene
Senior
John Ognibene, son of Rebecca Moran and Jon Ognibene, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
His freshman year, he was named Biology Student of the Year and also made it onto the Academic All-State Shooting Team. He is currently a member of the Clay Target Team and was previously on the Boys Swim Team.
One of his biggest passions is programming. “It isn’t something I’m naturally gifted at and I enjoy the challenge,” he said.
His favorite class he’s ever taken at BHS is physics with Mr. Kiser. He said he initially struggled the course, but that Mr. Kiser was the type of teacher who makes you want to succeed.
Ognibene describes himself as motivated. “My whole life I have been surrounded by successful people and I know that I want that for myself,” he said. “I am also motivated to perform better for my team because I have the least experience out of all of them.”
Assistant Principal Kawonia Mull said Ognibene has a “flawless work ethic” and is “respectful and organized.”
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a major in computer science. After that, he hopes to have a career in cybersecurity or software development.
