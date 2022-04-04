Alyson Nordstrom
Alyson Nordstrom, daughter of Angela and Paul Nordstrom, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is the Vice President of Leadership for DECA, a member of Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society and is enrolled in several Honors and AP classes.
Two of her top passions in life are animals and nature. “I work on a farm where I help care for and train horses as well as teach younger kids how to ride,” she said. “This farm is my comfort place and has taught me responsibility.”
Nordstrom said her biggest role model is her mother, Angela. She looks up to her for her strength, ambition, work ethic and independence. She added, “She is always empathetic… and inspires me to try and do the same.”
When asked to pick her favorite teacher at BHS, she couldn’t choose just one. “My favorite… is my AP Language teacher, Mr. Baker, or my AP Environmental Science teacher, Mrs. Stoever,” she said. “They both are passionate about what they teach which makes the class engaging and makes me want to be more passionate about the class.”
Nordstrom describes herself as outgoing, determined, loyal and passionate. When she’s not in class, she spends her time competing on the BHS Girls Lacrosse Team and the BHS Girls Flag Football Team, singing in her church’s choir, participating in Key Club, doing English horseback riding and show jumping, and more.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a liberal arts education. She also plans to study pre-law.
