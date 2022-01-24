Ben Rencher
Freshman
Ben Rencher, son of Thais and Ben Rencher, is a freshman at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He was awarded the honor of Student Athlete three times at Brentwood Middle School and was a previous recipient of an award for students who achieved straight A’s.
His biggest passions in life are sports—basketball, tennis and soccer. He also has a passion for scientific studies.
His top role model in life is his father. “He did all he could and worked hard to provide a good life for me and my family,” Rencher said.
When asked to pick a favorite class at BHS, he chose biology with Mr. Bshero. He said, “I love all sciences and will always love the sciences.”
Rencher describes himself as committed. When he’s not in class, he enjoys spending his free time playing basketball, soccer and tennis.
BHS English I teacher, Ms. Cami Avery, said of Rencher, “He is just a kind and gracious human being. He works hard in class and he is encouraging to everyone. Recently, I was explaining that the pre-fix “bene” means good or well. One of my students said, ‘Oh, like Ben. We just have to think of him to remember that.’ What a lovely compliment!”
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in engineering.
