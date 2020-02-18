Paxton Allen
Sophomore
Paxton Allen, son of Courtney and Kyle Allen, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Allen’s biggest passion outside of school is sports. “I have loved them my whole life,” he said.
One of his top role models is his father, Kyle. “I want to be able to follow what he does in life and I want to be like him,” he said.
His favorite class at BHS is TV and Film. He said he values it because it is preparing him for his future of being a sports analyst.
Allen describes himself as kind and encouraging. One of his teachers said of him, “Paxton always has a positive attitude, stays engaged in class, works hard and treats classmates with respect.”
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a career as a sports analyst for ESPN.
