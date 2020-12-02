Samuel Holt
Freshman
Samuel Holt, son of Brian and Jennifer Holt, is a freshman at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
A natural leader, Holt said his main goal in life is to use his talents to inspire others to honor God. He also has autism, something he says has made him have a passion to encourage loving one another and putting differences aside.
When asked to name his top role model in life, Holt said there were too many to choose only one. He said Robin Williams, Jim Carrey, his grandparents and his parents are just a few that he admires.
His favorite teachers at BHS are Mrs. Pratt and Mr. Lopez. He said, “Mrs. Pratt always has a smile on her face and she always inspires and encourages me. Mr. Lopez is a fun and charismatic teacher who is a huge help for me, and he always pushes me to be the best student I can be.”
Holt describes himself as funny, caring, kind and inspiring. When he’s not in class, he likes to spend his time performing as an actor and singer.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college. As he is only a freshman, he is still undecided as to where he will attend.
