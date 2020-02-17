Chelsea Conte
Junior
Chelsea Conte, daughter of Christy and Wayne Conte, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is Editor and Chief of the Yearbook and a member of Mu Alpha Theta. She is enrolled in several AP classes and is in her second year of German.
One of her biggest passions is her position in yearbook. “I feel like it’s my way of making an impact on the school and creating something that will last a lifetime,” she said. “This yearbook will tell the story of what it was like to be a student at Brentwood High School in 2020.”
Conte said her top role model is her father, Wayne. “He is extremely hardworking, yet always makes family time a priority and doesn’t take life too seriously. He’s never afraid to laugh at himself when he makes mistakes and has taught me the importance of kindness and close friendships.”
Her favorite class at BHS is AP Language with Mr. Baker. She said she really values the analytical aspect of the class. “We’re not just analyzing different texts and authors, we’re really analyzing ourselves.”
Conte describes herself as thorough and passionate. When she’s not studying or working on Yearbook Staff, she spends her time as an officer for Unicef and with the DECA team. She is also a dancer, and plans to dedicate even more time to that passion next year.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in hospitality or tourism. One day, she hopes to have a job that takes her all over the world.
