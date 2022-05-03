Ez El-Hulu
Senior
Ez El-Hulu, son of Dalal and Asad, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
His favorite class at BHS is mathematics with Coach Brock. He said he enjoys the class because of how Brock is able to really help his students.
One of his top passions in life is sports. “I love to play football,” he said. “I love to play sports with my friends, mom and dad.”
El-Hulu’s sister is his biggest role model in life. He said he admires her and appreciates her for helping him with his homework.
When asked to describe himself in a few words, he chose kind and funny. In his free time, he enjoys playing video games, riding his hoverboard and playing sports.
His next ambition in life is to secure a job at Publix.
