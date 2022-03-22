Thomas Rich
Sophomore
Thomas Rich, son of Maurice and Janet Rich, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, Rich said his top accomplishment was putting extra effort into his studies.
One of his biggest passions in life is BHS Band. He said he loves it because he has so many friends who are playing alongside him.
Rich said that Kenny G., the award-winning saxophonist, is one of his most important role models. He said he admires him for how good of a musician he is.
When asked to choose a word to describe himself he chose “cool” because he said he always keeps an open mind.
BHS Assistant Principal, Dr. Stephanie Simmons, said of Rich, “Thomas has demonstrated his dedication and hard work academically and musically as a member of the BHS symphonic and commercial bands.”
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his academic career at Middle Tennessee State University or The University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.