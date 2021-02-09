Katherine Olexy
Senior
Katherine Olexy, daughter of Jack And Vickie Olexy, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She was awarded Most Improved in the Theatre ¾ class and the Best Student Award in math.
Her biggest passion in life is creative writing. “I love creating different universes for people to venture into,” she said.
One of her top role models is Young Adult author Marie Lu. She said she looks up to her because she was the author who made her realize her love of creating stories and “using different phrases to describe things deeply.”
Her favorite class at BHS is Theatre ¾ with Mrs. Moody. “I love that I can be myself,” she said. “Mrs. Moody has taught me so many things that I can do towards my passions.”
Olexy describes herself as kind, creative, considerate and responsible. When she’s not in class or working on her writing, she participates in Girl Scouts and her youth group, and directs short films.
Nick Campbell with BHS Student Support Services said of Olexy, “Katie is actively involved in the school theatre program and participates in Theatre Club and Girl Scouts outside of school. Her hobbies include creative writing, acting and making short movies. She plans on pursuing a college degree in creative writing with a minor in cinematography. Katie has thrived academically throughout this pandemic due to her dedication… and perseverance.”
After graduating from BHS, she plans to first attend Columbia State. Then, after two years, she would like to transfer to Virginia Tech to pursue a writing degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.