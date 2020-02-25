Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams, son of Jan Oakes and stepson of Ken Oakes, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a recipient of the National Merit Commendation and scored a 34 on the ACT.
One of his biggest passions outside of academics is clothing. “I think outfits say a lot about who someone is,” Williams said.
Williams’s top role model is professional skateboarder Tony Hawk. He said he admires his talent and his ability to keep his young, lively spirit.
His favorite teacher at BHS is Mrs. Wade. He said he really values her goofy side, something that comes through after you really get to know her.
Wade said of him, “Jonah is one of the most positive students I have in class. Every morning, he is excited to learn and is engaged in the classroom. When Jonah is in the classroom, he makes my job easier and more enjoyable."
When he’s not in class, Williams participates in Student Government and Young Life. He also skateboards.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend either Vanderbilt University or The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
