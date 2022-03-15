Ethan Waltz
Junior
Ethan Waltz, son of Reid and Melanie Waltz, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Waltz’s biggest passions are music, gaming, anime and manga. He said he values each of them for the communities they create and how they bring people together.
This year, Waltz said his top accomplishment has been learning to really apply himself in school.
His top role model in life is his grandfather. “He was an amazing man,” Waltz said. “Considerate, compassionate, endearing… He is the kind of man I aspire to be daily and is why I am who I am today.”
Billy Anderson is his favorite teacher at Brentwood High School. He said he enjoys going toe-to-toe with him, and appreciates his genuine love and emotions towards his students.
Anderson said of Waltz:
Ethan brings a joy, honesty and genuine kindness to the classroom that is absent in so much of the world today. Ethan doesn’t have an angle, he isn’t trying to win, and he certainly isn’t trying to beat someone in some imagined competition where there are winners and losers. He just cares about people and learning. He gives his best to all that he does. He is a kind, unique soul that brightens your day when you see him. He is someone I am proud to know and someone my own children should look up to.
Waltz describes himself as funny, kind and thoughtful.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to take a gap year to explore his options for the future.
