Claire Osborn, daughter of Heather and Brian Osborn, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a dedicated student, proven by her achievement of maintaining a 4.0 GPA for her entire high school career. Her biggest passions are helping others and creating an inclusive environment.
One of her top role models in life is her grandmother. She said she admires her for her strength, kindness and intelligence.
AP Physics with Dr. Marrero is her favorite class at BHS. She said she really appreciated how it challenged her way of thinking and the way in which Marrero instructed the class.
Osborn describes herself as kind. When she’s not in class, she enjoys spending her time volunteering with Saddle Up and being a buddy for the Tri My Best Triathlon. She is also involved with various clubs at BHS.
BHS Math teacher and National Honor Society sponsor, Abby Rutherford, said of Osborn:
Claire has served as National Honor Society co-president this year. She has gone above and beyond what is expected of her in terms of communication with members and making sure that every member has ample service opportunities. Claire is a natural born leader; one who is respected by her teachers and peers alike. She has done a tremendous job helping me navigate how to best advise our chapter of the National Honor Society in this strange school year. Claire’s insight and knowledge of her classmates has helped make this a successful year for NHS.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee- Knoxville where she will major in biology. After that, she hopes to attend graduate school and eventually work in a science-related field.
