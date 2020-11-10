Abby Jordan
Senior
Abby Jordan, daughter of Alison and Chad Jordan, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of National Honor Society and National English Honor Society, and was a National Merit Semi-Finalist.
One of her biggest passions is student council. “I want to help create events and an atmosphere that makes others excited to be at school... I love to give back to the school that gave me so much,” she said.
Her top role model in life is her sister. She said she admires her for her drive and work ethic. She added, “She loves others so well and is so intentional, and she inspires me to be more patient and present.”
When asked to name her favorite class and teacher at BHS, she had a quick answer. “My favorite class is AP Psychology because it is so fascinating to learn about our human drives,” she said. “My favorite teacher is Mrs. Hart because she makes class so engaging because she is funny and passionate.”
Hart said of Jordan, “Abby is a stellar student who earns some of the highest scores on assessments because of her tremendous work ethic. In addition, she frequently helps her classmates prepare for assessments by conducting impromptu tutoring sessions before quizzes and tests. She is basically my student teacher this year.”
Jordan describes herself as energized and extroverted. When she’s not in class, she spends her free time serving on student council, competing in competition cheer and cheering for the Varsity BHS cheer squad, as well as attending youth group at her church.
After graduating from BHS, she is planning to go to The University of Tennessee- Knoxville to pursue a degree in secondary education.
