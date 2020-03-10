Lauren Walker
Sophomore
Lauren Walker is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is on the Brentwood High School Honor Roll and a member of BHS Young Life.
One of her biggest passions is GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center. She said she really values the relationships she’s been able to build with the children there through volunteering.
Her top role model in life is her father. She said of him, “He manages to work hard while still being present with my family. I look up to his passion and his drive for success.”
Chemistry with Ms. Kulpa is her favorite class. “Ms. Kulpa is always willing to go the extra mile to help me understand chemistry,” she said.
Walker describes herself as kind, patient and compassionate.
One of her teachers said of her, “Lauren is one of the most diligent and conscientious students. She always comes to class prepared, works all class period, completes all of her assignments in a timely manner, and seeks extra help when needed."
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a therapist.
