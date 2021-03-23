Grace Gilbert
Junior
Grace Gilbert, daughter of Lisa and Greg Gilbert, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Her favorite class at RHS is English. “I love to read books and overanalyze them,” she said. “I also enjoy writing essays and putting all my thoughts on paper.”
Her biggest passions are sustainability and helping the environment. She said she is constantly striving to make decisions that help the planet and make it cleaner in the future.
Gilbert’s marketing teacher, Mr. Matt Mercy, said of her, “Grace is always a pleasure to have in class, this year and last. She consistently has an awesome mood, is well-spoken, enthusiastic, excited to learn new things and always wants to find ways to help out.”
Gilbert said her top role model and inspiration is her father, Greg. “My dad has overcome a lot in life and I really hope to be as hardworking as him,” she said. “He has also taught me a lot of valuable lessons, the most important being Christianity.”
She describes herself as loyal. When she’s not in class, she spends her time volunteering with the Best Buddies program and the Freshman Mentor Program.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend college and pursue a degree in marketing.
