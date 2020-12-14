Robert B. Edwards
Sophomore
Robert B. Edwards is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Edwards is a very focused and diligent student, especially when it comes to learning Chinese. He said Chinese II is his favorite class because of how fun it is.
His Chinese II teacher, Fanrong Kong, said of him, “Robert is very persistent in his pursuit for learning Chinese. He is always the positive one in the class and this affects the other students.”
When he’s not in class, Edwards spends his time creating art, playing video games and watching sports.
One of his top role models in life is professional football player Tom Brady. He said he admires him for always playing the game with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.
As he is only a sophomore, Edwards is still taking time to explore what he would like to do after graduating. However, he said he thinks becoming a translator would be interesting.
