Lauren Surratt
Freshman
Lauren Surratt, daughter of Kim and Derrick Surratt, is a freshman at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a straight A student with a passion for baking, tennis, animals and skiing.
Her favorite class at RHS is French II Honors. “It is a fun class, and Madame is a very fun and nice teacher,” she said.
Her French teacher, Mrs. Alizon, said of her, “Lauren always comes with a smile. She is eager to learn and participates to group discussions. She works without prompting and helps her classmates.”
Her mother, Kim, is her top role model in life. She said she admires her for her great work ethic.
When asked to describe herself in a few words, Surratt chose caring, funny and nice.
After graduating from RHS she plans to go to college to pursue a medical degree.
