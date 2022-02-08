Macy Fowler
Sophomore
Macy Fowler, daughter of Ryan and Stacy Fowler, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Her biggest passions in life are sports. She is a RHS Football Student Coach, and competes on the RHS Girls Wrestling team, Girls Lacrosse Team and the Girls Flag Football Team.
She said, “Football is my first love, and I’m always happy when I’m around it. I can use my brain in a creative way whether it’s making up plays or using my imagination to be prepared for any situation. I also like how I can be myself on the field and I’m able to use my mind and body to accomplish goals.”
Fowler said her biggest accomplishments have been beating cancer, becoming the first student coach at Ravenwood and the first female football player at Ravenwood.
When asked to pick her favorite class at RHS, she narrowed it down to two: Visual Art and Weights Class. “I like art because I have a lot of fun in there,” she said. “…weights because I love working out, it makes me happy.”
RHS Art teacher, Ms. Ana Zaragoza, said of Fowler, “Macy is one of the most extraordinary people I have met. Mature far beyond her years with kindness overflowing without effort or fanfare; a gem.”
Her parents are her top role models in life. “They’ve shown me what it’s like to be loved and cared for,” she said. “They’re both extremely hardworking and would do anything to make sure my sister and I are happy and safe.”
Fowler describes herself as anxious, hardworking and determined.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to pursue a sport professionally or become a sports medicine physician. She plans to go to Duke University for her pre-med degree and Stanford University for her medical degree.
