Grace Kohler
Sophomore
Grace Kohler, daughter of Melissa Kohler, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of the RHS Theater Program and Student Council.
One of her biggest passions is the happiness of her friends and family. “Seeing them happy just makes me happy,” she said.
Her favorite class at RHS is Theater II with Mr. Kaufman. She said, “Every day is fun and we learn something important for life and theater.”
Kaufman said of Kohler, “Grace is so depending, motivated and brings a positive energy to her learning environment. No matter if she is working backstage or onstage, Grace puts forth her best self and truly inspires her peers. A gem to have in the classroom and in the theatrical productions.”
Her top role model in life is her grandmother. She said she looks up to her for her kindness towards everyone and her constant positivity.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to either pursue a career in theater or one working with children.
