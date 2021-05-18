Lindsay Stauffer
Sophomore
Lindsay Stauffer, daughter of Dawn and Shaun Stauffer, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of Student Council at RHS as well as several different clubs. She competes on the RHS Girls Soccer Team and plays club soccer.
Stauffer said her biggest accomplishments have been winning Scholar Athlete in 8th grade and winning State with the RHS Girls Soccer Team.
Her favorite class is chemistry with Mrs. Joan Obot. “The material we learn is super interesting and we get lots of time to do our homework.”
Obot said of Stuaffer, “Lindsay works extremely hard in my class. I love her attitude and her natural ability to help others learn chemistry. She is kind-hearted, very organized and makes me smile every day. I have enjoyed having her in my class.”
One of her top role models is her mother, Dawn. She calls her “Superwoman” and said she admires her for her dedication to family and helpful attitude.
Stauffer describes herself as outgoing, adventurous, helpful, kind and funny.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. One day she hopes to be a NICU nurse, or work in another field that helps infants.
