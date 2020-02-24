Ella Ridlen
Sophomore
Ella Ridlen, daughter of Jane and Scott Ridlen, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of Student Council, Forensics Club and will participate in the spring musical. Ridlen said that theater is one of her biggest passions. “It helps me express myself and gets me out of my comfort zone.”
Her favorite class at RHS is Chemistry. She said she loves the teacher, Ms. Obot, and that the subject is really interesting to her.
One of her biggest role models is her sister. She said she looks up to her for her consistent hard work and dedication.
Ridlen describes herself as determined and passionate.
Ms. Obot said of her, “Ella is one of my best students! She is always prepared and ready for my class. She is very organized and willing to help others.”
After graduating from RHS, she plans to go to college to study journalism or communications.
