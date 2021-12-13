Kingston Trice
Sophomore
Kingston Trice, son of Tina Ayers and Elite Trice, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of the Creative Writing Club, the Thespian Society and was a performer in RHS’s production of “Little Women.”
One of his biggest passions in life is music. “Music is extremely rich in cultures and different styles,” he said. “Listening to music puts me in the mood and creating it myself makes me very happy.”
When asked to name his favorite class, he chose theater with Ms. Sumrall. “She is so fun to be around and makes class enjoyable."
His top role models in life are his parents. “They both grew up in areas with extreme racism and unfair justice, yet they worked so hard and overcame so many troubles to live a good life and to make sure I live a good one, too,” he said.
Trice describes himself as comical.
Honors Geometry teacher Megan Callaghan said of Trice, “Kingston always comes to class with a great attitude and is ready to learn and help his peers. He frequently offers to help out in class and is a great student!”
After graduating from RHS, he plans to pursue one of a few different options: architect, composer, artist or writer.
