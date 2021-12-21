Harrison “Riggs” Hester
Freshman
Harrison “Riggs” Hester, son of Will and Wendi Hester, is a freshman at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
His favorite class at RHS is Spanish with Senorita Cahill and his biggest passion outside of academia is football. “I am passionate about football because I feel it is a great sport and a great way to make and build lifelong friendships,” Hester said.
Senorita Cahill said of Hester, “Riggs is a very hard worker and brings a great attitude to class. Not only does he participate, but he asks thoughtful questions, encourages his
One of his top role models in life is his father, Will. “He is the hardest working person and one of the best people I know,” he said.
Hester describes himself as nice and hardworking. When he’s not in class, he spends his time practicing and playing football.
After graduating from RHS, he hopes to pursue a career as an educator and coach. He plans to attend Auburn University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.