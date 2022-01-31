Riley Best
Riley Best, son of Barb and Roger Best, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of the RHS Marching Band and is a Boy Scout. This year, he achieved a spot in top band and got top chair as a tuba player. He is also on track to get his title as Eagle Scout this semester.
One of his top passions in life is band. “I get super pumped and excited about it even if it’s just a football game,” he said. “My energy tends to radiate to a lot of other students.”
His favorite teacher at RHS is Mr. J. He said he appreciates him for always bringing energy into the classroom. “He makes band so much fun as well as it being educational.”
RHS Director of Bands, Chris Janowiak, said of Best, “Riley always goes above and beyond to help with logistics of our marching band rehearsals. He is one of the first to arrive at rehearsal and can almost always be seen picking up trash, helping move equipment or assisting our parent volunteers long after rehearsals are over. He is most deserving of this recognition.”
One of his top role models is Jalen Johnson, a former tuba player at RHS. “He made sure everyone was having fun while also being ridiculously good at tuba,” he said.
When asked to describe himself in a few words, Best described himself as crazy, kind and smart.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to continue with his education in music and try to find ways to work to help others.
