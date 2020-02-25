Ella Massey
Senior
Ella Massey, daughter of Ragan and Todd Massey, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of RHS Young Life, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and leads worship in the Brentwood Baptist student band.
One of Massey’s biggest passions is being compassionate. She said that being a “loving, friendly person” for people when they feel alone is one of her biggest priorities.
Massey seems to be doing pretty well with this priority, as she was voted “most friendly” in her class.
Her favorite class at RHS is AP Psychology with Mrs. DJ. She said, “She is a phenomenal teacher and always challenges us. It is also so interesting to learn how the brain works."
Mrs. DJ said of Massey, “Ella is always excited about class and actively engaged in our activities. She is thoughtful about her work and kind to everyone in class. Ella even helps her peers study! She recently switched to a different class and is missed by her old classmates!”
Her top role models are her parents. She said she looks up to them because of their hard work ethic and their ability to show kindness to all.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to pursue a degree in education and psychology at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
