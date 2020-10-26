Mimi Buttrey
Sophomore
Mimi Buttrey, daughter of Nathan and Jessica Buttrey, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of her biggest passions is her friends. She said she values them because she knows the bond that they share will be forever.
Buttrey said that her stepmom is her biggest role model in life. She looks up to her for her attitude of always doing what she is passionate about.
Ms. Wynn, a Chemistry teacher at RHS, said of Buttrey, “Mimi did not like chemistry and especially the math we had to do at the beginning of the year. This last unit was on gas laws and she really applied herself, understood the material and excelled! I am so proud of her for coming to office hours to get help and doing her best!”
Her favorite class at RHS is math. However, when she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys playing field hockey with her friends.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to go to college. One day, she said she hopes to get married and have children.
