William Parodi
Junior
William Parodi, son of Beatrice and Luis Parodi, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is involved in several different school activities and sports including: Robotics Club, Wrestling, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Mu Alpha Theta. He was a Greco-Roman Wrestling Qualifier and a Cadet Nationals Qualifier and Participant.
One of his biggest passions is wresting. He said, “It’s the only sport that I have had a great passion for and it has taught me so many life lessons that I am grateful for.”
His favorite class at RHS is fitness. “It gives me a nice break in the morning from the hectic school life while improving my athleticism,” he said.
RHS fitness teacher Dan Quesenberry said of Parodi, “William always comes to class with a ‘want to’ attitude. He moves with intention and focuses on implementing motor patterns when lifting. He asks great questions, loves feedback and takes coaching extremely well.”
Parodi’s top role models in life are his father, Luis, and professional wrestler and coach, Dan Gable. He said he admires them for their work ethic despite the obstacles they faced. “I could only hope I become half the man of either of them,” he added.
After graduating from RHS, he hopes to study computer science at Carnegie Mellon University and eventually become a software engineer.
