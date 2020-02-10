Gianna Minias
Sophomore
Gianna Minias, daughter of Hilary and Ray Minias, is this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Baking Club and Digital Arts and Design. Outside of school, she is also a part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
One of her biggest passions is the arts, specifically digital arts and photography. “It really comes naturally to me,” she said, “and I’ve been doing digital programs since I was eight.”
Last year, she was awarded the Best Student of Digital Arts and Design I.
Her favorite class at RHS is Digital Arts and Design II with Mrs. Watts. “It is so intriguing to accomplish new assignments and help my classmates,” she said.
When asked who her biggest role models are, she said it would have to be her parents and friends. “They mean the world to me,” she said.
She describes herself as creative, kind and heartwarming.
Mrs. Watts said of Minias, “Gianna is always willing to help in the classroom. Whether it’s assisting another student with camera settings or showing a peer how to use a tool in a computer program, she is always ready to share her knowledge. Her positive and giving attitude brightens the classroom every day.”
After graduating from RHS, she plans to pursue a medical degree. One day she hopes to become a doctor.
