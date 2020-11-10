Andrew Aucker
Junior
Andrew Aucker, son of Bob and Carol Aucker, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of his biggest passions in life is the United States, he said. He added that he truly values the freedom and patriotism that exist within it as well.
Aucker said that his father, Bob, is one of his top role models in life. “He has helped form me into who I am today,” he said.
When asked to name a favorite teacher or class at RHS his answer was simple: Latin with Mr. Crumm. He said he loves the relaxed environment that the class provides, and how they are able to enjoy the material and have fun in class as they learn.
He describes himself as happy and open. “I try to make the most out of every day given,” he said.
English III Honors teacher Sherry Ambrose said of Aucker, “Andrew is not only a bright student, but a kind, respectful and thoughtful one as well! He is the first student in my classroom 4th period and always asks me how my day is going! His thoughtfulness goes quite a long way given our current environment.”
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a career based in medicine or therapeutic services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.