Gabrielle Jones
Senior
Gabrielle Jones, daughter of Kristi and Tim Jones, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of her biggest passions in life is sign language—the language she uses to communicate with others. She also enjoys working at Moe’s Original BBQ and The Nolensville Food Pantry.
When she’s not in school, working or volunteering, she spends her time visiting with family, going to church and shopping.
Her favorite teacher at RHS is Elizabeth McKee, her interpreter. She has been working with Jones for nine years.
One of her Transition II teachers, Mr. Leonard, said of her, “Gabby looks forward to each and every day. She enjoys everything from working on her Chromebook to going on outings with her classmates. Not to mention she is quite the fashionista! She adds the sparkle to T2! She also works like a pro-athlete during her physical therapy."
A top role model for Jones is Helen Keller. She said, “She was deafblind and so successful.”
After graduating from RHS she plans to work with VocRehab for job training and placement.
