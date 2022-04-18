Ally Brown
Senior
Ally Brown, daughter of Skip and Kathy Brown, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of her biggest passions in life is soccer. She said she grew up playing the sport and it eventually turned into something she wanted to seriously pursue. Now, she plans to continue her soccer career in college.
Her favorite teacher at RHS is Mr. Larkin. “[He] makes the class enjoyable and asks about our sports or things in our life, and comes out to support us at those games and events,” she said.
Larkin said of Brown, “Ally has been a leader in AP Psych all year. She brings a positive attitude and energy to the classroom that positively effects those around her on a day to day basis. Her work ethic is second to none!”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Kathy. “She is the person I want to be one day,” she said. “She is selfless, loving and so encouraging.”
Brown describes herself as hardworking, driven, athletic and loving.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
