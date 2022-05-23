Saahil Arun
Junior
Saahil Arun, son of Arun Paul and Deepa Arun, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of Model United Nations and Youth in Government (YIG), and plays football on the RHS Varsity Football Team.
One of his biggest passions in life is speaking. He said he is passionate about it because of the way he was raised and because he enjoys socializing with others.
Of his accomplishments, Arun said he is most proud of helping pass YIG bills and Model UN resolutions, as well as winning Speech and Debate awards and Science Olympiad rewards.
When asked to name his favorite teacher at RHS, he chose Elizabeth Ballew. Ballew teaches AP U.S. History. “She is really good at teaching and prepared us well for the exam, but despite that is still cool and funny,” she said. “She also made the class really fun.”
Ballew said of Arun, “Saahil is such a great kid! I get to see Saahil three times a day and he is incredibly respectful, dedicated to his studies, a team player, and proud to be a raptor. He is always humble and willing to help others.”
Arun describes himself as social, smart, determined and caring.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to attend a college in the Midwest. He would like to study computer science or data science.
