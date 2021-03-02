Matthew Bowen
Sophomore
Matthew Bowen, son of Dan and Dawn Bowen, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of Student Council and a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. Along with these things, Bowen said his biggest passions are living life to the fullest and spending time with family.
Of his many accomplishments, Bowen said that he is most proud of being on Student Council and creating videos for RHS sports.
His favorite class at RHS is TV/Film. “I love to create videos and learn parts of the broadcasting world,” he said.
One of his top role models in life is American radio and television personality Bobby Bones. He said he looks up to him for his positivity and that he is always striving to be a better person.
TV/Film teacher, Megan Sanchez, said of Bowen, “Matthew is a wonderful leader inside and outside the classroom. He always volunteers to help other students, and stays after school to film events. Matthew is always looking for ways to expand his knowledge and raise the bar in our TV/Film classroom.”
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college and possibly pursue a degree in business marketing.
