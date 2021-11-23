Andrew Schramkowski
Senior
Andrew Schramkowski, son of Melissa and Paul Schramkowski, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of Color Guard, ROTC, RHS Choir, Model UN, Anime Club and Boy Scouts. He has been awarded three medals for ROTC for State performance and the Korean War Veteran’s Medal and Rifle.
His biggest passion in life is doing good for his community.
When asked to name his favorite classes at RHS, he chose JROTC and Choir. “There are so many fun activities to do,” he said.
Sergeant Major James Screeton said of him, “He recently completed his Eagle Scout, a great milestone in his life. Andrew is extremely motivated. He has participated in numerous JROTC volunteer events, fundraisers, and competitive events. Beyond his accomplishments, Andrew sets and maintains high standards for himself in every aspect of his life. Andrew is a young man of integrity.”
His top role model in life is one of his teachers, Ms. Sandra Glewwe. “She always helps if I am struggling with something,” he said.
Schramkowski describes himself as outgoing, responsible, funny and nice.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to attend Austin Peay State University to study sustainable development.
