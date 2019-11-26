Olivia Williams
Senior
Olivia Williams, daughter of Kathy and Kevin Williams, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is the president of the Thespian Society, a member of RHS Theater, Captain of Forensics and a member of the English Honors Society.
One of her biggest passions is the theater. “I love acting and the wonderful community that is created there,” she said. “It is such a special thing to be able to tell a story to an audience with such a special group of people.”
Of her accomplishments, she said she is most proud of being elected president of the Thespian Society at RHS, becoming Forensics captain, and placing in the top 5 at the state level Forensics competition for two years in a row.
One of Williams’ teachers, Mrs. Elise Dirkes-Jacks Kaufman said of her, “Olivia is the kind of student you can count on to lead a group or take care of any task! She self-regulates well and is on top of her own needs and goals, while also caring for those around her always with a positive spirit. Olivia has worked hard on the speech team since her freshman year, and this year she is a great captain, as well as AP Psych student.”
Her favorite teacher at RHS is Mrs. Kaufman, who teaches AP Psychology. She said she is a “wonderful human being” who teaches important information to her students.
Her top role model is her mother. She said she looks up to her for her strength and that she has taught her “what a mom, best friend, and woman should be.”
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend a college in the south and pursue a major in communications.
