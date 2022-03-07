Kathryn Edwards
Sophomore
Kathryn Edwards, daughter of Craig and Liz Edwards, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of the RHS Art Club, National Honor Society and Best Buddies.
Two of her biggest passions in life are creating art and sharing her love of God with others.
Edwards has been through a difficult journey with her health, but said that her biggest accomplishment has been surviving and pushing through it all. She has had seven brain surgeries as well as chemotherapy and radiation for a tumor in her brain. “I am happy to report my tumor is dormant and I am healing,” Edwards said.
Her favorite class at RHS is ecology with Ms. Meadows. She said, “I have always loved science.”
Meadows said of her, “No matter what is going on, Kat always has a great attitude. Her daily jokes and comments are part of what makes teaching a joy.”
After graduating from RHS, she would like to pursue a career in either interior design or as a child life specialist.
