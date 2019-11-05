Zeke Engle
Sophomore
Zeke Engle, son of Sarah and Adam Engle, is this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Swim Team. He has a time of 29:20 in the 50 breast stroke and 1:05 in the 100 breast stroke.
Engle has been swimming from a very young age due to the encouragement of his parents.
When asked what inspires him to train and compete he said his goal to run in college keeps him motivated.
Engle’s Coding teacher, Mr. Mueller, said of him, “Zeke’s original Scratch game, Defend Area 51, was exceptional. He created custom sprites with various animations and all of his code worked perfectly, making for a very enjoyable gaming experience.”
His top role model and inspiration is his father. “He was also a swimmer and very good at it,” Engle said.
He describes himself as energetic and hard-working. When he’s not swimming, he enjoys playing video games, hockey and the violin.
After graduating from RHS, he hopes to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.