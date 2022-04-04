Conlan Hassler
Sophomore
Conlan Hassler, son of Alan and Yasmin Hassler, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a dedicated student, maintaining straight A’s since his sophomore year. Aside from academia, Hassler spends his time competing on the RHS Wrestling Team.
His favorite teacher at RHS is Mrs. Drumwright. “She is really nice and lenient,” he said. “[She] also makes school fun and entertaining, and really works with you when you need help.”
Hassler said one of the people he looks up to most in life is entrepreneur and business magnate, Elon Musk. He said he admires him for his intelligence and efforts in making the world better through technology.
He describes himself as funny, nice and smart.
Hassler’s German 3 Honors teacher, Clara Fisher, said of him, “Conlan has greatly improved in German over the past couple of years and did not back down in the face of a challenge.”
After graduating from RHS, he plans to attend The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He plans to go on the pre-med track so that he can one day practice as an allergist, orthopedic surgeon or dermatologist.
