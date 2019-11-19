Fares Eskandar
Sophomore
Fares Eskandar, son of Mervat Said and Wassim Abdelemelek, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He enjoys playing and practicing the violin and playing video games. He said his biggest passion is his family. He said, “They take care of me, help me and love me.”
Of his accomplishments, Eskandar said he is most proud to be learning the English language. Arabic is his native language. He said he’s proud that he’s learning so quickly.
His favorite teacher at RHS is his ESL teacher, Mrs. Tracy. “She helps me with everything in school,” he said.
Mrs. Tracy said of Eskandar, “I’m so impressed with Fares and his commitment to study hard and improve his English language. He works hard during school, but also outside of school to improve his grades and learn more. He is kind and respectful, and a good friend to everyone.”
After graduating from RHS, he plans to attend college. One day, he hopes to become a pilot.
