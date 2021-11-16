Gracemaa Kalathur
Freshman
Gracemaa Kalathur, daughter of Raja and Bindu Kalathur, is a freshman at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of the Rifle Team and volunteers with the Make A Wish Foundation. One of her biggest passions is helping people. One day, Kalathur hopes to find a cure to cancer.
Kalathur said that her biggest accomplishment to date was being accepted into an Advanced Pre-Med program at John Hopkins University.
When asked to pick her favorite class at RHS, she couldn’t choose just one. Math, science and JROTC are her favorites. “I love math and science because they are very interesting subjects and there is a lot to learn,” she said. “And in JROTC it feels like a family.”
Her top role models in life are her parents, friends and teachers. She said she appreciates the help that all of them provide.
RHS Algebra teacher, Matthew Duncan, said of Kalathur, “She works exceptionally hard. She is kind and she’s fun to have in class!”
After graduating from RHS, she plans to go to college and pursue a career as an oncologist.
