David Amir
Sophomore
David Amir is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, one of his top accomplishments was getting high grades in every class. Outside of academics, his biggest passions are playing soccer and helping his parents.
His favorite class at RHS is Spanish. He said, “I like Spanish cause it’s an interesting class, and I like Ms. Smith because she is nice to me and helps me if I ever need help.”
RHS English teacher Amy Serven said of Amir, “David consistently asks questions when he needs clarification. He comes after school to ask for help, he shows dedication to improving his grades and he is always respectful.”
Amir said his parents are his No. 1 role models. He said he looks up to them for their success and hopes to have the same success for himself one day.
After graduating from RHS, he hopes to attend Lipscomb University and one day become a dentist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.