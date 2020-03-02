Mary Wallis Bradley
Senior
Mary Wallis Bradley, daughter of Wendy and Doug Bradley, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of National Honor Society and the RHS Track & Field Team. She is a part of the JROTC Rifle Team, Raiders, and Honor Guard, and is the Battalion Commander of the RHS JROTC Program.
Bradley said her biggest passion in life is learning. “It’s fun and it will help me grow as a person,” she said.
Her favorite teacher at RHS is Mrs. Mancini, who teaches anatomy. She said she learns the most in this class and that Mancini “always knows how to make anatomy very fun and interesting to learn.”
Bradley said that one of her top role models is RHS Track &Field’s Coach Grimes. “He is always pushing me to become a better thrower by not only increasing physical toughness, but mental toughness as well.”
JROTC Instructor Rus Hayes said of Bradley, “Mary Wallis is the Ravenwood Raptor Battalion Commander. She leads 153 cadets on a daily basis and is in the process of preparing the battalion for a major Army inspection in April. She works hard and gets the job done all of the time.”
After graduating from RHS, she plans to go to college to continue with ROTC and pursue a major in nursing.
