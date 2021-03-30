Sawyer Blanchford
Junior
Sawyer Blanchford, son of Tonya and Art Blanchford, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of Blanchford’s biggest passions is working on computers. He said the constant advancement of computer hardware and software is fascinating to him, and he has built two computers on his own.
Anatomy & Physiology is his favorite class at RHS. “I love to learn about how the human body is structured and functions,” he said.
RHS Health Science teacher, Amy Goode, said of Blanchard, “Sawyer is always prepared for class, always ready to work, and more importantly always ready to help classmates, especially with all the technology changes this year. He is very patient and makes sure others get what they need.”
One of his top role models in life is professional motorsports competitor and stunt performer, Travis Pestrana. He said he looks up to him for his perseverance and ability to push himself out of his comfort zone.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a career in nursing or medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.