Bryan Overlund
Junior
Bryan Overlund, son of Matthew and Miranda Overlund, is this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of JROTC. Along with JROTC, Overlund said P.E. is one of his biggest passions. “It keeps me awake,” he said.
His favorite class at RHS is JROTC with Sgt. Major Screeton.
Sgt. Major Screeton said of Overlund, “Bryan is a student who deserves this award for his outstanding efforts in Ravenwood JROTC. Bryan is always willing to help and always puts his full effort into everything he does in JROTC. Bryan never gives up and always wants to improve by hard work and determination. Bryan is a great role model and is a great asset to the Ravenwood JROTC Program. Bryan is always friendly and respectful.”
After graduating from RHS he hopes to pursue a career as a YouTuber, and one day have great success with his work.
