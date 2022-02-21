Sophie Hynes
Sophomore
Sophie Hynes, daughter of Sarah and John Hynes, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a creative, hardworking student with a passion for art.
She said art is her favorite class at RHS because of her love for painting and drawing. When she’s not in class, she likes to spend her time playing volleyball.
“I love playing volleyball because it is so much fun and such a competitive atmosphere,” she said.
Her top role model in life is her mother, Sarah. She said she looks up to her for being so kind and hardworking.
Hynes’ Honors Chemistry teacher, Mrs. Holloway, said of her, “Sophie is always willing to ask questions and ask for help which not only allows her to be more successful, but it also helps the students around her! She has been working so hard in chemistry and her hard work has been paying off!”
After graduating from RHS, she plans to go to college to pursue becoming a nurse or physician’s assistant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.