Aiden Westenbarger
Junior
Aiden Westenbarger, son of Jaime Westenbarger, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of his favorite classes at RHS is AP World. “I really enjoy this class and how Ms. Julian teachers her class and the people in it. His biggest passions outside of academia are mental health awareness and education.
Westenbarger’s Algebra II teacher, Mary Hawken, said of him, “Aiden is new to RHS and I have been impressed with his desire to succeed. I’m very happy Aiden is in our 6th period, and I am happy he is here at RHS and doing well.”
After graduating from RHS, he plans to attend a two-year college in state and then finish his master’s degree elsewhere. One day he hopes to become a history teacher.
