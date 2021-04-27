Parker Corley
Junior
Parker Corley, son of Sherry Corley, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He has a 4.3 GPA and is a recipient of the Christy Walsh Spirit Award.
RHS Chemistry teacher Joan Obot said of Corley, “Parker is such an awesome student and he is extremely motivated in his academics. I know I can depend on him to help others learn chemistry, too. I have enjoyed having him in my class!"
One of his biggest passions outside of academia is football. “I am passionate about football because I have been playing it for eight years and it has really shaped me to be the person I am today,” he said.
Corley said his favorite teacher at RHS is Mrs. McGhee for her understanding attitude.
His top role model in life is business magnate, designer and engineer Elon Musk. “He is always coming up with new ideas and he never gives up,” he said.
After graduating from RHS, he hopes to enroll at the Air Force Academy to study aerospace engineering and possibly continue his football career.
