Beza Putty
Sophomore
Beza Putty, daughter of Kelly and Shane Putty, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Her favorite class at RHS is marketing. She said she really values the lessons she learns in that class because she loves doing business.
She is a member of Baking Club and also models in her free time. For fun, she likes to cook and dance.
Putty’s ESL teacher Tracey Baggett said of her, “Beza has a sweet smile to give and helping hand to offer to everyone. Her sweet spirit, thoughtfulness, and kindness can’t be beat. I’m so proud of her, and I admire her desire to always do her best and not give up, even when things get hard.”
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend culinary school.
